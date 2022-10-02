Clemson closing on Michigan in Latest Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season.

Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday night at Death Valley.

The Tigers were also previously ranked No. 5 in the Coaches Poll after Week 4.

Clemson trails Michigan by 22 points now after trailing by 40 last week.

Against NC State, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73 yards and two touchdowns. With the win, Clemson extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 11 games. The Tigers also recorded their 37th consecutive home win, tying the longest home winning streak in ACC history.

Offensively, Clemson had a balanced attack, passing for 209 yards and rushing for 145. Uiagalelei connected on 21 of his 30 pass attempts and led the Tigers on the ground. Clemson scored on all four red zone drives. Clemson’s defense recorded three sacks and two turnovers and held NC State to only 34 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The Tigers hit the road again next week as they travel to Boston College to play the Eagles in Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 5 of the season below:

