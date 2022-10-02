ESPN host: "Clemson is going to be a problem"

The Tigers got some love from ESPN’s College Football Final after the 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night in Death Valley.

Joey Galloway talked about how the Tigers responded to the Wake Forest game and how DJ Uiagalelei is raising his level of play this season.

“I was interested to see how Clemson would come into this game after an emotional win in overtime against Wake Forest playing against and NC State team that played UConn with no pressure whatsoever,” Galloway said when analyzing the Tigers’ win. “For Clemson what we are seeing DJU do in the last two weeks he has become the quarterback that can put this team ton his shoulders and make plays.”

College Football Final’s host believe the Tigers will be moving up later this season.

“I’m telling you with his offense Clemson is a problem, ranked fifth for now but that will almost certainly go up with some of the games on their schedule ahead of them,” said Barrie.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!