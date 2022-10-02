Herbstreit gives his top group of teams after Week 5

Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday, giving his top group of teams following Week 5 of the college football season.

Herbstreit now has Ohio State ranked No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.

Last week after Week 4, Herbstreit had Georgia ranked No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.

Clemson, meanwhile, remained in Herbstreit’s next two following its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday night at Death Valley.

Oklahoma State replaced Southern Cal as the other team in Herbstreit’s next two. The Cowboys are coming off a 36-25 win at Baylor, while Southern Cal beat Arizona State by a score of 42-25 in Los Angeles.

As for the teams in Herbstreit’s top four, Ohio State routed Rutgers in Columbus, 49-10, while Alabama went on the road and beat Arkansas, 49-26. Georgia survived an upset bid by Missouri, winning 26-22 in Columbia, Mo., and Michigan traveled to Iowa and came out on top, 27-14.

