Recruits react to Clemson's big win over NC State

After Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Tiger commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s latest win.

Here’s what some recruits had to say:

Sammy Brown, 2024 five-star linebacker, Jefferson (Ga.): “Awesome win for Clemson, especially that defense. 3.7 yards per play is unbelievable for a defense that has a lot of young players in. Very impressive.”

KingJoseph Edwards, 2024 four-star defensive end/tight end, Buford (Ga.): “It was a good game. To see two teams who were undefeated go for it play for play is always great to see. Ultimately, Clemson was better at moving the ball. Defense was strapped and they ended up winning with no problem. Very impressive. The defensive is physically aggressive. They did a really good job.”

Alex Taylor, 2024 four-star wide receiver, Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.): “Game was amazing. The atmosphere was insane. Pretty close first half but Clemson got off to a great start after half and the defense made some key plays. It was a great win for them and excited to come back for another game!”

Caleb Odom, 2024 four-star tight end, Carrolton (Ga.): “The game was crazy!!! The atmosphere was insane!!”

Mekahi White, 2024 three-star wide receiver, King George (Va.): “It was a great win!! The atmosphere was amazing.”

Jordan Louie, 2023 three-star running back, Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.): “They started off slow but I love how they kept fighting and overcame adversity and got the win.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!