Swinney gives update on Bresee after 'really scary' medical situation

Clemson was without starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in Saturday night’s top-10 matchup against NC State at Death Valley.

The redshirt sophomore missed his second game in the past three due to what a team spokesperson told The Clemson Insider is a “non-football medical issue” that required bloodwork and hospital observation this week.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on Bresee following the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 30-20 win over the No. 10 Wolfpack.

“He’s good. He’s good,” Swinney said. “It’s been a mess. What a week. … It’s a non-football medical issue that he had. Really scary, and just what his family did not need to deal with at this point.”

Bresee’s absence against the Wolfpack came a week after he returned to the lineup last week at Wake Forest after missing a game following the passing of his 15-year-old sister Ella, who passed last month after her battle with brain cancer. He’s played in three games this season.

Bresee received good news late this week about the tests, and Swinney hopes to get him back going this week.

“You’ve got a lot of waiting and a lot of stuff, but it all turned out great,” Swinney said. “We got really good news (Saturday). So, we feel great about that. But it was a really tough three or four days for him and his family, especially with all that they’ve been through. So, hopefully everything will check out tomorrow again and we’ll get him back rolling this week hopefully.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!