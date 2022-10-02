Swinney updates statuses of injured DBs

Following fifth-ranked Clemson’s 30-20 win over No. 10 NC State on Saturday night at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided updates on the statuses of a few injured defensive backs.

The Tigers lost junior safety R.J. Mickens with an injury during Saturday’s game.

“Mickens is fine,” Swinney said. “We’ll see where he is (Sunday). I thought it was his shoulder but it wasn’t. So, that was good.”

Senior cornerback Sheridan Jones (stinger) and junior cornerback Malcolm Greene (undisclosed) were among the defensive players who were out for Saturday’s game.

“Sheridan couldn’t go,” Swinney said. “We actually thought he was going to be able to play as of yesterday. But he just wasn’t quite there. Malcolm, same thing.”

