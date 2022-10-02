What They Are Saying: Clemson continues dominance of NC State

Saturday night was electric in the real Death Valley as the Tigers played their best game of the season taking down NC State 30-20.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter following the Tigers’ top ten win.
That one felt extra good last night! 🫠
— Jmac (@Jmac_2332) October 2, 2022
Dabo Swinney after 37th straight home win for @clemsonfb pic.twitter.com/9WfmDyqV4B
— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 2, 2022
— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) October 2, 2022
Clemson's entrance in Death Valley is ELECTRIC⚡️
📽️: ABC pic.twitter.com/a71sQpFveD
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 1, 2022
💪🐅 @ClemsonFB continues its dominance over NC State
The Tigers have now won 9 out of the last 10 matchups against the Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/wcdVXZIrO0
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2022
Last year DJ Uiagalelei was 11-33 for 161 yards on third down and 4-6 yards to go. This year he is 14-17 for 285 yards. He leads nation in passing yards in that situation.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 2, 2022
Last year DJ Uiagalelei was 11-33 for 161 yards on third down and 4-6 yards to go. This year he is 14-17 for 285 yards. He leads nation in passing yards in that situation.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 2, 2022
All I can say is thank you Dabo for loving and believing in my son. You played a huge role in DJ success and I’m so grateful. Thank you Dabo 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/ka3z3uFn8U
— Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) October 2, 2022
Someone name a better game day experience at night other than Death Valley in Clemson….. I’ll WAIT!!! Lastnight was electric! S/o to the BEST Fans in the country! That place was crazy!!! #ClemsonFamily #GoTigers #DeathValley
— Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) October 2, 2022
Shoutout to the Clemson video board people, lol pic.twitter.com/pofM1XnOIb
— Nathan Fry (@FrySports) October 1, 2022
The traditional bus ride to the stadium for the Clemson Tigers 🚌🔥 pic.twitter.com/L6Wkkfy94j
— ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2022
Clemson fans keep reminding me what Dave Doeren said years ago about knocking Gallman out of the game. If this is targeting, the building will erupt.
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) October 2, 2022
Have yourself a night, @djuiagalelei‼️
📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/BiFvVpJhI8
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2022
Between the two missed face masks, that weak (but correct IMO) targeting call, and the phantom pass interference, I don’t blame Clemson fans for being irate at the stripes right now
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) October 2, 2022
LET ‘EM KNOW @cwilkins42!!!pic.twitter.com/sfvcKQhkhE
— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) October 1, 2022
Clemson's K.J. Henry vs. NC State
🟠 1 hits
🟠 7 hurries
🟠 8 total pressures – t-1st among P5 players this week pic.twitter.com/alo4LIRZYB
— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2022
WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE LAST NIGHT OMG 🥹🥹🥹🥹
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) October 2, 2022