What They Are Saying: Clemson continues dominance of NC State

Saturday night was electric in the real Death Valley as the Tigers played their best game of the season taking down NC State 30-20.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter following the Tigers’ top ten win.

That one felt extra good last night! 🫠 — Jmac (@Jmac_2332) October 2, 2022

Dabo Swinney after 37th straight home win for @clemsonfb pic.twitter.com/9WfmDyqV4B — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 2, 2022

Clemson's entrance in Death Valley is ELECTRIC⚡️ 📽️: ABC pic.twitter.com/a71sQpFveD — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 1, 2022

💪🐅 @ClemsonFB continues its dominance over NC State The Tigers have now won 9 out of the last 10 matchups against the Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/wcdVXZIrO0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2022

Last year DJ Uiagalelei was 11-33 for 161 yards on third down and 4-6 yards to go. This year he is 14-17 for 285 yards. He leads nation in passing yards in that situation. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 2, 2022

Last year DJ Uiagalelei was 11-33 for 161 yards on third down and 4-6 yards to go. This year he is 14-17 for 285 yards. He leads nation in passing yards in that situation. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 2, 2022

All I can say is thank you Dabo for loving and believing in my son. You played a huge role in DJ success and I’m so grateful. Thank you Dabo 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/ka3z3uFn8U — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) October 2, 2022

Someone name a better game day experience at night other than Death Valley in Clemson….. I’ll WAIT!!! Lastnight was electric! S/o to the BEST Fans in the country! That place was crazy!!! #ClemsonFamily #GoTigers #DeathValley — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) October 2, 2022

Shoutout to the Clemson video board people, lol pic.twitter.com/pofM1XnOIb — Nathan Fry (@FrySports) October 1, 2022

The traditional bus ride to the stadium for the Clemson Tigers 🚌🔥 pic.twitter.com/L6Wkkfy94j — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2022

Clemson fans keep reminding me what Dave Doeren said years ago about knocking Gallman out of the game. If this is targeting, the building will erupt. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) October 2, 2022

Between the two missed face masks, that weak (but correct IMO) targeting call, and the phantom pass interference, I don’t blame Clemson fans for being irate at the stripes right now — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) October 2, 2022

Clemson's K.J. Henry vs. NC State 🟠 1 hits

🟠 7 hurries

🟠 8 total pressures – t-1st among P5 players this week pic.twitter.com/alo4LIRZYB — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2022