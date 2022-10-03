One of the nation's top athletes gets first feel for Clemson

Clemson played host to one of the nation’s top prospects in the class of 2024 for its top-10 showdown against NC State on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.

Buford (Ga.) four-star edge rusher/tight end KingJoseph Edwards was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State this past weekend.

Edwards, a 6-foot-5, 242-pound junior, who is considered to be the nation’s No. 4 athlete and No. 12 overall prospect in the class of 2024, recapped his first game day experience in The Valley in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

“It was a good game,” Edwards wrote in a message. “To see two teams who were undefeated go for it play for play is always great to see. Ultimately, Clemson was better at moving the ball. The defense was strapped and they ended up winning with no problem, very impressive. The defense is physically aggressive. They did a really good job.”

What did Edwards enjoy the most about his first Clemson experience?

“Speaking with Coach Ski, looking at campus and the energy of the fans during the game!” he said.

Edwards was finally able to meet with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who reached out to him less than 24 hours after the clock struck midnight on Sept. 1, when college coaches could begin directly contacting juniors in the class of 2024 like himself.

“I’m the type of player he’s looking for,” Edwards said when asked what he was able to hear from Hall. “He asked if I preferred DE over TE and I told him I currently play both sides and don’t have a preference yet.”

Now that Edwards was finally able to take in his first unofficial visit to Clemson, what is just his overall impressions of the program?

“A very good program,” he said. “Focused on academics and the success of players, after football isn’t an option anymore. They speak about football not lasting forever and creating a platform for you to be successful, even after you finish playing.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!