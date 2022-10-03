What They Are Saying: Recruits react to Clemson's big win over NC State

What They Are Saying: Recruits react to Clemson's big win over NC State

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Recruits react to Clemson's big win over NC State

By October 3, 2022 11:55 am

By |

Twitter was buzzing on Sunday following Clemson’s top-10 showdown against NC State. During Clemson’s 30-20 win over the Wolfpack at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the Tigers played host to a star-studded list of visitors.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at the reactions to the visit(s) on social media.

 

 

, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

20hr

During his Zoom conference call with the media on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest update on Bryan Bresee. Clemson was without the star defensive tackle in Saturday (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home