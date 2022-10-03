What They Are Saying: Recruits react to Clemson's big win over NC State

Twitter was buzzing on Sunday following Clemson’s top-10 showdown against NC State. During Clemson’s 30-20 win over the Wolfpack at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the Tigers played host to a star-studded list of visitors.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at the reactions to the visit(s) on social media.

THEY WAS TOOOO LITTTTT https://t.co/HVMsksUJpO — Waltclaire Flynn Jr. (@Waltclaire1) October 3, 2022

Had a great time visiting Clemson yesterday! Appreciate the coaches for having me up. Great win!@SorrellsJordan pic.twitter.com/5Gkzf4YZfd — Woods Windham (@WoodsWindham) October 2, 2022

One of the best environments I’ve been apart of🐅 https://t.co/G3YfnsLHd3 — Jordan Shipp (@JordanShipp15) October 2, 2022