National writer: Clemson 'reestablished itself' as national power in win over NC State

A national outlet released its latest college football power rankings on Monday following Week 5 of the season.

Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) moved up two spots in CBS Sports’ new power rankings following its 30-20 win over NC State in Saturday night’s top-10 matchup at Death Valley.

The Tigers moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 in the power rankings behind the top five of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Southern Cal, in that order.

“Death, taxes and Clemson clubbing NC State,” CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd wrote. “For the 16th time in the last 18 games between the rivals, the Tigers did just that. Clemson reestablished itself as a national power in its most complete effort of the season.”

Offensively, Clemson had a balanced attack against NC State, passing for 209 yards and rushing for 145. The Tigers scored on all four red zone drives, while Clemson’s defense recorded three sacks, two turnovers and held NC State to only 34 rushing yards on 21 carries.

NC State dropped seven spots to No. 20 in CBS Sports’ latest power rankings. Wake Forest (No. 22) is the only other ACC team besides the Tigers and Wolfpack to appear in the updated power rankings, as Florida State dropped out following its 31-21 loss to the Demon Deacons on Saturday.

