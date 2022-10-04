Watch: Behind-the-scenes look at Herbstreit's visit to Death Valley

Football

By October 4, 2022 3:37 pm

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for ABC’s broadcast of fifth-ranked Clemson’s 30-20 victory over then-No. 10 NC State last Saturday night at Death Valley.

Herbstreit, whose son Tye is a redshirt junior receiver for the Tigers, took to Twitter this week with a comment on his trip to Death Valley and posted a video showing a cool behind-the-scenes look at his night in The Valley.

Check out footage of Herbstreit on the field before the game, in the broadcast booth and more in the following video:

