What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season brought more standout performances from former Clemson football stars.
Check out what they are saying about some former Tigers in Week 4 of the NFL campaign:
Our guys balled out in the League this week!
Here are a few of the highlights 🏈🎥
📱 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/taL7M0uCzX
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2022
16 hits Agnew for a gain of 24 on 3rd and 5!#JAXvsPHI | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/nqEWw9q2zP
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 2, 2022
14-0#JAXvsPHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/hDFZlpofKy
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 2, 2022
A memory to last a lifetime. #JAXvsPHI | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/LynkjNNAcf
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 2, 2022
🔹Crowder, Lawrence step up big 😤👊
🔹Run game goes wild 🏃♂️💨
🔹Pass rush heats up 🔥🔥
🔹?
🔹?
Five things we learned in the Week 4 win
📰: https://t.co/j3NIIzgIBn pic.twitter.com/bOoMJToWWB
— Matt Citak (@MattCitak) October 2, 2022
Andrew Thomas & Dexter Lawrence make @PFF's Team of the Week
Thomas' 92.1 overall grade is the highest among all OL this year
Lawrence ranks No. 1 at his position with a 90.8 pass rush grade
PFF takeaways from Week 4 win📰: https://t.co/HsP5CBVSk4 pic.twitter.com/6Ioh9OTUeM
— Matt Citak (@MattCitak) October 4, 2022
Hunting season is on! 🦁@GradyJarrett is ready to challenge the @Browns and wants to continue with the streak. Tune in to the game today at 1 PM EDT. pic.twitter.com/XvOKMRIdaN
— Gradygives (@gradygives) October 2, 2022
Pressure seals the deal.
📺: CBS || NFL+ #CLEvsATL || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/fg0KWsGoHv
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 2, 2022
I see you @Shaq_Lawson90 pic.twitter.com/1Bkn2tQBUq
— Erik Turner (@ErikJTurner) October 2, 2022
Isaiah Simmons played 43 (83%) of the Arizona Cardinals defensive snaps against Carolina.
Simmons had only played 31 snaps the last two weeks combined for the Cards.
— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 3, 2022
Amari Cooper
1 rec
9 yards
safe to say AJ Terrell is back pic.twitter.com/QkShhBkaSB
— 👔 (@Who2Pitts) October 2, 2022
Tee Higgins tonight:
🐅7 REC
🐅124 YDS
🐅1 TD pic.twitter.com/qj4ipGIDbk
— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 30, 2022
Highest-graded offensive player from TNF:
Tee Higgins – 85.0 🐅 pic.twitter.com/VxQ1lrOrrm
— PFF (@PFF) September 30, 2022
Mike Williams : 7 catches for 120 yards on 11 targets pic.twitter.com/phjSKfIwtW
— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 2, 2022
#Chargers QB Justin Herbert on WR Mike Williams: “He’s certainly worth everything we’re paying for him.”
— Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) October 2, 2022
Great team win ❤️🙏🏾#NinerGang pic.twitter.com/9C3Ihbtj0y
— RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) October 4, 2022
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
