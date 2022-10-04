What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season brought more standout performances from former Clemson football stars.

Check out what they are saying about some former Tigers in Week 4 of the NFL campaign:

Our guys balled out in the League this week! Here are a few of the highlights 🏈🎥

📱 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/taL7M0uCzX — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2022

16 hits Agnew for a gain of 24 on 3rd and 5!#JAXvsPHI | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/nqEWw9q2zP — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 2, 2022

🔹Crowder, Lawrence step up big 😤👊

🔹Run game goes wild 🏃‍♂️💨

🔹Pass rush heats up 🔥🔥

🔹?

🔹? Five things we learned in the Week 4 win 📰: https://t.co/j3NIIzgIBn pic.twitter.com/bOoMJToWWB — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) October 2, 2022

Andrew Thomas & Dexter Lawrence make @PFF's Team of the Week Thomas' 92.1 overall grade is the highest among all OL this year

Lawrence ranks No. 1 at his position with a 90.8 pass rush grade PFF takeaways from Week 4 win📰: https://t.co/HsP5CBVSk4 pic.twitter.com/6Ioh9OTUeM — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) October 4, 2022

Hunting season is on! 🦁@GradyJarrett is ready to challenge the @Browns and wants to continue with the streak. Tune in to the game today at 1 PM EDT. pic.twitter.com/XvOKMRIdaN — Gradygives (@gradygives) October 2, 2022

Isaiah Simmons played 43 (83%) of the Arizona Cardinals defensive snaps against Carolina. Simmons had only played 31 snaps the last two weeks combined for the Cards. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 3, 2022

Amari Cooper

1 rec

9 yards safe to say AJ Terrell is back pic.twitter.com/QkShhBkaSB — 👔 (@Who2Pitts) October 2, 2022

Tee Higgins tonight: 🐅7 REC

🐅124 YDS

🐅1 TD pic.twitter.com/qj4ipGIDbk — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 30, 2022

Highest-graded offensive player from TNF: Tee Higgins – 85.0 🐅 pic.twitter.com/VxQ1lrOrrm — PFF (@PFF) September 30, 2022

Mike Williams : 7 catches for 120 yards on 11 targets pic.twitter.com/phjSKfIwtW — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 2, 2022

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert on WR Mike Williams: “He’s certainly worth everything we’re paying for him.” — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) October 2, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

