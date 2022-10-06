Boston College coach touts ‘very impressive’ part of Clemson’s team

With his team being a three-touchdown underdog at home this week, Boston College coach Jeff Hafley acknowledged the Eagles have their work cut out for them against Clemson.

Hafley, now in his third season in charge of Boston College’s program, has yet to notch a win over the Tigers during his tenure, something the Eagles will try to change Saturday when the series is renewed at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.

But Hafley knows that’s easier said than done. He heaped praise on Clemson’s improved offense, noting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s passing efficiency. Hafley touted Will Shipley, who didn’t play against Boston College last season because of an injury, as a future NFL running back. He also made a point to mention a more experienced offensive line as well as a big-bodied group of receivers that have all helped Clemson average 41 points through the first five games.

But it’s Clemson’s defense that’s grabbed most of Hafley’s attention, particularly what the Tigers are doing against the run. The Tigers are yielding the second-fewest rushing yards in the country (69.6 per game) with the help of a defensive line that’s continued to produce at a high level despite not playing whole yet this season because of injuries.

“They’re huge and long,” Hafley told local reporters this week. “Their front seven is very impressive. Their tackles are huge. Their defensive ends have really good length. I know (former Clemson linebacker James) Skalski’s not there anymore, but their linebackers are really good players. They’re fast.

“They’re really a good defense overall. They’re well-coached. A new coordinator obviously (in Wes Goodwin), but he’s done a really good job. They really haven’t missed a beat. They’re still one of the best defenses in the country with some of the best players in the country. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”

One area Boston College’s offense may look to have some success against Clemson is the passing game. The Eagles are throwing for nearly 240 yards per game while Clemson’s struggles in the secondary have the Tigers giving up more yards through the air than anybody in the ACC (263.2 per game).

Yet Hafley said he’s not necessarily buying the back end being the weak link of the Tigers’ defense. He pointed to “some deep balls” in Clemson’s double-overtime win over Wake Forest that he believes have skewed the numbers for the Tigers’ pass defense. Clemson allowed nearly 17 yards per completion in that game.

Clemson rebounded last week by limiting NC State to less than 9 yards per catch in a 30-20 victory.

“They’ve rotated a bunch of guys at corner, so they’ve played a bunch of corners,” Hafley said. “But I think their secondary is pretty talented. I think their defense in general is really talented.”

