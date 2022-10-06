ESPN Analyst sees some 'nasty' on Clemson's offensive line

ESPN analyst praised the play of one of Clemson’s offensive linemen during the win over NC State and said he saw something he hasn’t seen in a while.

Freshman Brad Miller’s play against NC State was praised by Cubelic.

“Been a minute since we have seen this kind of nasty from a Clemson OL,” said Cubelic.

Been a minute since we've seen this kind of nasty from a Clemson OL. Freshman RT 78 Blake Miller brings it…and you can tell it's contagious. pic.twitter.com/83mfCxJ7vj — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 5, 2022

Freshman Blake Miller has started at right tackle since the first game of the season.

