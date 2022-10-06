ESPN Analyst sees some 'nasty' on Clemson's offensive line

By October 6, 2022 10:39 am

ESPN analyst praised the play of one of Clemson’s offensive linemen during the win over NC State and said he saw something he hasn’t seen in a while.

Freshman Brad Miller’s play against NC State was praised by Cubelic.

“Been a minute since we have seen this kind of nasty from a Clemson OL,” said Cubelic.

Freshman Blake Miller has started at right tackle since the first game of the season.

