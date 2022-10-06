Mac Lain: Back to business as usual for Clemson

By October 6, 2022 9:53 pm

New girl dad Eric Mac Lain joined the ACC PM show on the ACC Network Thursday afternoon.  Proudly wearing his girl dad shirt Mac Lain talked about his Tigers and where they stand after the win over NC State.

“No I think it is back to business as usual and the kings have returned,” Mac Lain said on ACC PM.  “We knew that it was going to be contingent on quarterback play.  I say that on the country notes, not just the ACC.  These guys and playing with the quarterback confidence that they see from DJU Clemson is squarely back as one of those four teams where it is like okay we have these guys and then everybody else.  The defense got right against a team like NC State that was really doing things well offensively and defensively.  So I think that because of that quarterback play, the confidence that this team has as a unit when they see a guy like that playing the way that he is.”

The former Clemson offensive lineman and tight end warned that the Tigers are only going to get better.

“Look out for the Tigers because they are only getting better.  Some teams peak early and start to tail off and we are starting to see them struggle a little bit.  Clemson is going to be thriving come November, December,” said Mac Lain.

