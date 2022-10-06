Standout NC guard talks Clemson visit, dishes on 'huge' offer

Concord (N.C.) Cannon School 2024 three-star combo guard Austin Swartz was on campus and in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium this past Saturday.

Catching up with The Clemson Insider on Tuesday night, Swartz said that he feels like Clemson made a great impression on him and his family and also indicated that he didn’t feel like they could do much better.

“It was good. It was pretty solid,” Swartz said regarding his visit to Clemson over the weekend. “The people were great. Everybody treated me great. I had a great experience. The football game was super cool. I even got to talk to some of the players. It really felt like somewhere I could really be at in a couple of years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better atmosphere in my 17 years of living.”

Just under three hours before kickoff, Swartz picked up an offer from the Tigers after having an in-depth conversation with Clemson coach Brad Brownell. Swartz walked us through how he ultimately learned about his offer from the Tigers.

According to Swartz, Brownell told him that not only could he be a huge part of the Clemson basketball program, but the Tigers think he’s a good fit and can bring a lot to the table.

“It was huge,” Swartz said of receiving an offer from Clemson. “Of course, that brings them up a level and may be where I want to go in a year or two. It’s really huge though, for sure.”

Now that he has an offer from Clemson in hand, Swartz said that the Tigers are “definitely at the top” of his recruitment, but he also made sure to clarify that all the schools currently involved in his process are at the same level.

As far as his current recruitment is concerned, Swartz wants to enjoy the process and go through his junior season. He’ll likely render a college decision prior to his senior season, but he still has a ways to go.

Swartz sees himself as a guard that can run the 1 and the 2 while shooting the ball at an efficient rate. He brings a good amount of offense to the table but feels like he’s overall really well-balanced. He said that Clemson assistant coach Sean Dixon likes how he can create offense for not just himself, but for others around him as well.

He’s a fan of the way Clemson utilizes its guards. The Tigers oftentimes expect a lot from their guards defensively, which tends to give them more freedom on the offensive end.

“I think it’s great,” Swartz said. “They give their guards the ability to make a play. That’s about all you can ask for as a guard is to make a play and the ability to let you do that.”

Is Swartz looking forward to getting back to Clemson soon?

“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said.

Swartz will be taking an unofficial visit to Georgia this weekend, as well as unofficial(s) to Virginia Tech and NC State later this month.

Photo for this article courtesy Austin Swartz.