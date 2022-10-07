Local product reacts to offer from Clemson

Misun Kelley was surprised when he saw that he had an incoming call from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Friday morning.

It’s not unusual for Clemson’s head man to give the three-star athlete out of nearby Central (S.C.) D. W. Daniel High School, a phone call. Kelley, who recently walked back his pledge from Virginia Tech, knew that the offer was coming, but he was surprised that it came Friday.

“Swinney had called me and told me that I had been balling on the field,” Kelley told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Friday afternoon. “He said that they were ready to 100% offer me. I’ve been talking to (wide receivers coach Tyler) Grisham and (defensive coordinator Wesley) Goodwin too a lot.”

Clemson offered Kelley as an athlete. According to Kelley, the Tigers see him as an electric, versatile weapon that can return punts, shut down opposing receivers or score touchdowns.

“It feels pretty good,” he said of receiving an offer from Clemson, “but honestly any offer feels pretty good. It feels the same as any offer.”

Kelley has developed a close relationship with both Grisham and Goodwin, which he said has come about more recently.

He went into more detail on his decision to decommit from Virginia Tech on Thursday.

“I wanted to see more schools,” Kelley said. “I know they need me, which I could commit back to, but I just wanted to see other places before I make a final decision.”

In addition to Clemson, Kelley mentions schools like Virginia Tech, James Madison, Maryland, Oklahoma and Florida as those currently involved in his recruitment. He’ll be taking an official visit to James Madison in the near future and also plans to pay visits to both Oklahoma and Florida.

Kelley will be unofficially visiting Clemson on Oct. 22 for the Syracuse game. While Kelley plans on taking an official visit to Clemson, he said that it’s still something that he’ll need to set up with the coaching staff.

Now that Kelley has an offer in hand from the Tigers, he stated that Clemson is a top team in his recruitment, behind that of Virginia Tech and Okhaoma. These upcoming visits will ultimately be a crucial determining factor in his college decision.

“If I go to Clemson, I want to be able to play, which I know I’ll be able to play off the bat,” Kelley said when asked regarding what he’s looking for in a school at the next level. “Just stuff like that. I want to go to a school that I can really play at and they can offer me the best.”

As far as a decision timeline is concerned, Kelley is hoping to render one prior to December.

