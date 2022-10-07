Nearby receiver talks 'special' Clemson visit

A local receiver prospect in the 2023 recruiting class returned to Tiger Town last weekend.

After participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, Central (S.C.) D W Daniel’s Jaylen Brown-Wallce was back on campus for the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over NC State at Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“My time at Clemson was amazing,” Brown-Wallace told The Clemson Insider in a message. “It was an overall crazy environment to be in.”

Did anything about Clemson’s game day atmosphere stand out to Brown-Wallace?

“It played a big part in what made the visit so special,” he said. “Just seeing how crazy the atmosphere can get and how great the fans are.”

During his time on campus, Brown-Wallace had a chance to catch up and communicate with Tyler Grisham. Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator has been in constant contact with the talented in-state receiver.

“I did talk to him,” Brown-Wallace said of Grisham. “He told me he’s watched my film and how he loves it and how I’m having such a great season so far. Just stuff like how good of a player I am. He told me to come back for another game. I told him I’ll be back.”

If Clemson were to pull the trigger on a scholarship offer, what would that mean for Brown-Wallace and his recruitment?

“It would mean a lot knowing that I grew up around Clemson,” he said.

While on campus, Brown-Wallace had a chance to catch up with some of his former Daniel teammates Clay Swinney, Jahiem Lawson, Trent Pearman, Jackson Crosby, Brodey Conn and Boston Miller. He said it was good to chop it up with those particular guys since they are the ones he’s closest with.

