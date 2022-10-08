College GameDay analyst: 'Today could be a big trend-setting day for Clemson'

During ESPN’s College GameDay this morning, one of the analysts weighed in on tonight’s matchup between fifth-ranked Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) and Boston College (2-3, 1-2) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Before giving his thoughts on the game, ESPN’s Pat McAfee noted that this is Boston College’s Red Bandana game — something the Eagles have done annually since 2014 in memory of Welles Crowther, a former Boston College lacrosse player turned equities trader who helped save lives before losing his own inside the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I think that game, obviously it’s a lot bigger than just football with the American hero that is Welles Crowther,” McAfee said. “If you don’t know the story, look it up.”

As for the teams playing in tonight’s game, Clemson is coming off a 30-20 victory over then-No. 10 NC State last Saturday at Death Valley, while Boston College played host to Louisville and narrowly came out on top over the Cardinals, 34-33.

DJ Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers over the Wolfpack. The junior enters tonight’s game having completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception, to go with 242 rushing yards on 55 carries (4.4 average) and three scores on the ground.

Meanwhile, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions in five games this season. Last week against Louisville, he went 18-of-21 passing for 304 yards with three passing touchdowns and one pick.

“Clemson’s coming fresh off their best game since 2019,” McAfee said. “DJ Uiagalelei and the boys of the Tigers stepped on NC State like they were supposed to. But Boston College beats Louisville a week ago. They’re up and down. They’ve got a good quarterback out of Pittsburgh named Jurkovec. He’s supposed to go the NFL. We shall find out. But today’s bigger than football, baby.”

McAfee added this about the Tigers going into tonight’s game:

“If you saw what Clemson did last week… they looked like they were in control that entire time. … I think Clemson really can cement their legacy of being the Clemson of recent history. Last week, what they showed was not normal for this particular Clemson squad with DJ. DJ looked unbelievable. Today could be a big trend-setting day for Clemson, I believe.”

Kickoff of tonight’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!