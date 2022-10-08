Fourth-quarter TD puts Tigers in complete control against Eagles

Clemson took complete control in tonight’s game at Boston College with a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

DJ Uiagalelei hit a wide-open Beaux Collins in the end zone for a 10-yard score that extended the fifth-ranked Tigers’ lead over the Eagles to 24-3 just three seconds into the final frame.

The California connection between Uiagalelei and Collins capped an eight-play, 72-yard drive that spanned 3:25.

It was Uiagalelei’s second touchdown pass of the game, both of which came in the second half, and his 13th of the season, while it was Collins’ fifth touchdown reception of the 2022 campaign.

