Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 5 Clemson 10, Boston College 3

Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 5 Clemson 10, Boston College 3

Football

Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 5 Clemson 10, Boston College 3

By October 8, 2022 9:36 pm

By |

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Fifth-ranked Clemson headed into halftime at Alumni Stadium with a 10-3 lead over Boston College.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery from the first two quarters of play: LINK.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home