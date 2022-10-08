National writer weighs in on Uiagalelei

Uiagalelei has not been one of the 10-best QBs in the country this season, but he’s in our power rankings this week because the Tigers picked up big wins over Wake Forest and NC State, consecutively. Clemson looks like a legitimate playoff team, and DJU is a big factor behind the resurgence. Uiagelelei is completing 65.4% of his passes for 7.8 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns and an interception. He’s rushed for 242 yards and three more touchdowns. A week after picking apart Wake Forest, he was an absolute monster against NC State. He may not be living up to the hype of being the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson, but he’s made tremendous strides from last season and deserves to be recognized. The DJU we’re seeing this season is a DJU that can lead Clemson to an ACC title and playoff berth. What else can you reasonably ask of him?

Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73 yards and two touchdowns to lead Clemson over NC State. That came a week after the California native piled up 423 yards of total offense (371 passing, 52 rushing) and threw five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to victory over Wake Forest.

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is No. 1 in CBS Sports’ QB power rankings, followed in order by North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Alabama’s Bryce Young, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU’s Max Duggan, Kansas’s Jalon Daniels, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall and then Uiagalelei.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!