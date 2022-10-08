Tigers making Peach State standout 'feel like a priority'

Kyle “KJ” Greene, Jr. was on campus and in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium last Saturday, Oct. 1.

Catching up with The Clemson Insider this past week, the 2024 four-star guard out of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy recapped his latest visit to Clemson and gave the latest on his current recruitment.

“I mean, it was great,” Greene told The Clemson Insider regarding the visit. “From going to practice to touring the campus to the game, everything about the (visit) was very good.”

Since college coaches were able to directly contact juniors in the class of 2024 like Greene, he said that there hasn’t been one particular coach from Clemson that has been reaching out. The entire staff has been in on Greene, who has become a top target for the Tigers in the 2024 recruiting class.

“That definitely makes me feel like a priority,” he said.

With that being said, what was Greene able to hear from Clemson’s staff when he was back on campus?

“They were telling me how they are one of the top teams in the ACC and they’re on the rise in the ACC,” Greene added. “They feel like they need good players like myself to take them to that next level. They told me how they like my IQ and how they felt like something that sets me apart from a lot of other point guards.”

According to Greene, Clemson sees him as a lead guard. The Tigers have shown him some clips of Shelton Mitchell, and they want him to be that lead scoring guard, who can play a similar role at the next level.

“The main thing that they talk about that they like that they feel sets me apart is my IQ,” Greene said. “They tell me that I see the game on a different level and I can make plays that some people can’t. They also like my length. They definitely like a lot about my game.”

On his latest trip to Clemson, Greene was accompanied by his mother, father and sister.

“They were shocked,” he said. “They didn’t expect it to be as much as it was. They left very satisfied and excited with what Clemson has to offer.”

What was different about this unofficial visit compared to the one he took back in February?

“This time I got to see the whole campus,” Greene said. “I got to see some nice spots on campus — the freshman dorms and stuff. I got a better feel for the campus and then also going to the football game. That atmosphere was crazy that night. Seeing that and even going to practice, seeing how they practice behind the scenes and seeing how everything works, that’s what I would say made it different.”

Greene was at the University of Georgia this past Friday and will be taking his first official visit to Georgetown on Thursday and Friday of this upcoming week. He said that he’ll definitely try to take an official visit to Clemson, possibly in the spring of next year.

“I’d definitely say they’re towards the top,” Greene said regarding where Clemson currently stands in his recruitment. “I would refer to it as a little bubble right now. They’re towards the top of that little bubble of schools.”

