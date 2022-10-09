Change in Clemson's ranking in latest AP Poll

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 6 of the season.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 4 in the new AP Top 25 after its 31-3 win at Boston College on Saturday night.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after Week 5. Michigan, which was previously No. 4, dropped to No. 5.

Georgia moved up from No. 2 to No. 1, while Ohio State moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 and Alabama fell from No. 1 to No. 3.

Against Boston College, Clemson used touchdowns on its final offensive play of the first half and first drive of the second half to pull away from the Eagles. The Tigers held Boston College to 34 rushing yards, piled up 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, broke up eight passes and registered 13 quarterback hurries in the victory.

Clemson has now won a nation-best 12 games in a row overall and 12 in a row in the series with the Eagles. After going into half with a 10-3 lead, the Tigers shut out the Eagles in the second half, allowing just 86 total yards (1 rushing yard) after half.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three scores and led the Tigers in rushing for a second consecutive game with 69 yards on 12 carries. Uiagalelei hit three different receivers on the scores.

Clemson will be on the road again next week when the Tigers face Florida State. Kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 6 of college football action below:

25 James Madison (5-0) Sun Belt – 105

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1

