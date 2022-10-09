MVP performance in season debut ‘a good shot in the arm’ for Thomas

Xavier Thomas missed the first five games of this season after injuring his foot during preseason camp, but made his return to game action on Saturday night.

The fifth-year Clemson defensive end didn’t play much in the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 31-3 win over Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

However, Thomas made his presence felt when he was on the field, registering two sacks in just six plays to take home the McFadden-O’Rourke Leather Helmet Award given to the MVP of the Clemson-Boston College game.

“How about Xavier Thomas,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. “We just tried to get him a few plays on some third downs tonight for his confidence, and for him to go out and get two sacks, that bodes well for us as we move forward. So, really proud of him.”

Thomas wasn’t sure if he would be on the Tigers’ travel roster for Saturday’s game, and Swinney didn’t know if Thomas would be able to suit up against the Eagles.

But he felt great in pregame warmups, and after speaking with Swinney, they decided to work him back in Saturday night.

Swinney went on to explain that Thomas had his best week of practice as far as being able to get into the rhythm of things but was a little sore on Wednesday and then was somewhat limited on Thursday, so he wasn’t sure what his status would be for Saturday’s game.

“I was like worse case, let’s make the trip, let’s get back in the rhythm of Focus Friday, pregame,” Swinney said. “And of course, the doctors cleared him last week, so it’s just kind of him getting his conditioning back and getting the competitive work. So, it was really just kind of on him, let’s go through pregame and if you feel like you can go, then let’s slip in there for a few plays on some third downs only, and then come back Monday and try to ramp it up.

“So, that was big for him. He felt great. When he came in after pregame, that’s what I asked him. I said, ‘What you think?’ He said, ‘Coach, I’m ready.’ And I said, ‘Alright, just stay ready.’”

Thomas was certainly ready when his number was called, showing that he’s healthy again while showing off what he’s capable of with his skills and talent.

In the third quarter, he recorded his first sack of the season – his first since recording one against Boston College last October – and on the play, he forced the fifth fumble of his career and his first forced fumble since Oct. 30, 2021 vs. Florida State.

Thomas added his second sack of the game in the fourth quarter, tying his single-game career high set at NC State last season.

“His confidence, he’ll come out of this with a big boost and just trusting where he’s at with his rehab,” Swinney said. “He’s in a good spot, and doctors feel good about where he’s at and safe for him to go play. So to be able to see him have a night like that was awesome, and just again, hopefully he can ramp it up this week a little bit more and we can continue to bring him along.”

Thomas, who had 3.5 sacks and a team-high 17 quarterback pressures a season ago, persevered after suffering the setback in fall camp.

His hard work to get back onto the field paid off Saturday night, and Swinney believes that performance will help propel the star pass rusher moving forward this season.

“He’s stayed confident. It certainly has been disappointing,” Swinney said. “He was having a great camp, but we just kept him encouraged and he just kept working, kept grinding. The doctors have done a great job with him. Every day after practice, he’s out there and then he’s in the weight room. He’s always working. I think he’s very focused and knew that he would get an opportunity to get back out there.”

“He’s been close the last couple weeks,” Swinney continued. “I wasn’t sure if he would play tonight. I really wasn’t. … But he felt great. The good Lord blessed him tonight, and I’m thankful for that. That’ll be a good shot in the arm for him.”

This year's winner of the McFadden-O'Rourke Leather Helmet Award. pic.twitter.com/AGxbXznlxG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

Nothing but God & some hard work. Lets keep it rolling❤️ — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) October 9, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!