What They Are Saying: Former Tiger on wrong end of bad call vs. Tom Brady

A former Clemson defensive lineman was on the wrong end of what clearly appeared to be a bad call involving Tom Brady in an NFL game on Sunday.

Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was flagged for a highly questionable — to put it mildly — roughing-the-passer penalty on Brady on a would-be third-down sack with around three minutes left in the fourth quarter, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a first down on what turned out to be their game-clinching drive in a 21-15 win.

Social media was buzzing with reactions to the very controversial call against Jarrett, which you can see below.

Check out what they are saying:

Here’s the play Grady Jarrett called for roughing the passer (H/T @TrainIsland). Looks like a poor call. It was going to be 4th down, likely Bucs punt, Falcons potential game-winner drive. Instead, Bucs 1st down on penalty & run clock out for 21-15 win. pic.twitter.com/exbezULdTQ https://t.co/ZG85SCy8dy — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 9, 2022

Bad as it gets pic.twitter.com/RDJiaIaeo3 — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 9, 2022

I swear NFL refs have no clue! Respect to Tom Brady – this has nothing to do with him… But you absolutely CANNOT make this call! Grady Jarrett makes a sensational play – he’s 300 lbs and ALL his momentum is going to the ground. Inexplicable‼️#Falcons #Bucs #NFLRefs pic.twitter.com/F8g76dl79a — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 9, 2022

I know we overreact to penalty calls. But the roughing the passer called on Grady Jarrett against Tom Brady was one that legitimately makes you wonder about the legitimacy of the sport. It was a routine tackle. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 9, 2022

I've seen a lot of #NFL football in my life, but someone is going to have to explain this roughing the passer call in the @AtlantaFalcons / @Buccaneers game. I'm not sure I've seen anything quite like this pic.twitter.com/YvmekNYxG2 — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) October 9, 2022

refs called this roughing the passer on 3rd down and i genuinely do not know what Grady Jarrett could have done differently pic.twitter.com/VX6i0UpJiL — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 9, 2022

“unnecessarily threw him to the ground”??? it is called a tackle pic.twitter.com/0j173qJ4Af — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 9, 2022

Pretty strong words regarding Grady Jarrett’s roughing the passer call on Tom Brady… https://t.co/0nfQl3k7Wx pic.twitter.com/QCeZlOHZgA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 9, 2022

.@FieldYates shares his thoughts on a crucial play during the Bucs-Falcons game. pic.twitter.com/Qezxxf57mT — ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2022

I can’t lie this is the worst call I’ve ever seen in the history of football not exaggerating https://t.co/ZojSVlNHLt — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) October 9, 2022

arguably the worst call in NFL history – No way that's a flag on @GradyJarrett — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 9, 2022

The Falcons claw back from 21 points down and it got wiped away for this?

pic.twitter.com/fv3ixrYIuk — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) October 9, 2022

The roughing call they just gave to Brady might be the most embarrassingly bad NFL call in five years. And there is zero chance they call it for any other quarterback. #Falcons — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 9, 2022

I still can’t believe this call! pic.twitter.com/OyPilpNY3H — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) October 9, 2022

Calling this ‘roughing the passer’ on Grady Jarrett with the game on the line is a fireable offense pic.twitter.com/BdNERYUwsb — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 9, 2022

Jerome Boger the referee in the Bucs gm. Just made the worst call of this early NFL season. NFL will need to offer an explanation on this BULLJIVE call. That was a text book sack and it was penalized. Falcons got hosed — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 9, 2022

One of the worst pure calls the NFL will see in this era. https://t.co/iAZ62pqOEz — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) October 9, 2022

How you call that on @GradyJarrett smh — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) October 9, 2022

Tom Brady on the highly questionable roughing the passer penalty 😬 pic.twitter.com/naTKb35nLl — PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

