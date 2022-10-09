What They Are Saying: Former Tiger on wrong end of bad call vs. Tom Brady

What They Are Saying: Former Tiger on wrong end of bad call vs. Tom Brady

Football

What They Are Saying: Former Tiger on wrong end of bad call vs. Tom Brady

By October 9, 2022 9:24 pm

By |

A former Clemson defensive lineman was on the wrong end of what clearly appeared to be a bad call involving Tom Brady in an NFL game on Sunday.

Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was flagged for a highly questionable — to put it mildly — roughing-the-passer penalty on Brady on a would-be third-down sack with around three minutes left in the fourth quarter, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a first down on what turned out to be their game-clinching drive in a 21-15 win.

Social media was buzzing with reactions to the very controversial call against Jarrett, which you can see below.

Check out what they are saying:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home