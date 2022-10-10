What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 5

There was plenty of buzz on Twitter about former Clemson stars in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Check out what they are saying about some Tigers in the league:

.@llawrencesexy was a PROBLEM this morning in London! pic.twitter.com/psi5PAZaS7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

Asked Dan Arnold point blank: what did he think of Trevor Lawrence today “He’s been through the ringer and he’ll be just fine… I think a lot of it was on us as playmakers” #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/hCOkKcL9ki — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 9, 2022

@Jaguars keep giving Travis the ball — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) October 9, 2022

YERPPPPPPP — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

3 carries

52 rushing yards

72 total yards@swaggy_t1 went off in the first quarter today with the @Jaguars 👏 pic.twitter.com/xbEPV7xU5Q — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

Travis Etienne had career highs in rushing yards (71) and receiving yards (43) for 114 total yards on just 13 touches today. Stock going 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/6MbCrtEYjL — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 9, 2022

#Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. sits out fourth straight game with quad injury. RB Ty Chandler active for first time. Here are all your inactives for today's game vs. Bears. https://t.co/CDWwgkAXnD — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 9, 2022

Kenny Pickett goes after Shaq Lawson after he hits him low pic.twitter.com/eyLlqYsrS6 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 9, 2022

Here’s the play Grady Jarrett called for roughing the passer (H/T @TrainIsland). Looks like a poor call. It was going to be 4th down, likely Bucs punt, Falcons potential game-winner drive. Instead, Bucs 1st down on penalty & run clock out for 21-15 win. pic.twitter.com/exbezULdTQ https://t.co/ZG85SCy8dy — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 9, 2022

How you call that on @GradyJarrett smh — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) October 9, 2022

.@darealmike_dub makes the extraordinary look ordinary on a weekly basis 🤯 📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/YCVLD2xneF — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

10 catches ➡️ 134 receiving yards Our guy @darealmike_dub had himself a day 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dm8WcuMi0m — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

Defensive menace.@isaiahsimmons25 just had the most total tackles (13) and second-most solo tackles (8) of his NFL career 😤 pic.twitter.com/BmpI2YGUwn — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

Have yourself a day, Baylon! Baylon had four tackles as the @BuffaloBills held the Steelers to just 3️⃣ points 🏈 pic.twitter.com/HoBLETeJj1 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

I went to Clemson. We ain’t new to this. 5-0 we blessed. Thank you God all glory to him. PHILLY FANS YOU KILLED IT. ALL THE WAY CROSS US DIDN’T MATTER!! LFG!!! — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) October 9, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

