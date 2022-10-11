The latest on the status of Clemson's injured defensive backs

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of three injured defensive backs who missed the Tigers’ latest game, including a pair of starters.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones (stinger) and safety R.J. Mickens (undisclosed) were held out the Tigers’ win at Boston College over the weekend. So was fellow safety Tyler Venables, who didn’t travel after sustaining minor injuries in a moped accident.

But Swinney said Mickens and Venables will be back for Clemson’s game at Florida State on Saturday. As for Jones, Swinney said he’s still day to day and that Tuesday and Wednesday will be important days of practice for the senior before determining his status for this weekend’s game.

“We thought (Jones) was going to play last week,” Swinney said. “And then literally on Friday, we found out he couldn’t go. We’re hopeful he’ll have a good week. That’s where we are.”