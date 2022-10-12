1-on-1 with Brad Brownell from ACC Tipoff

Basketball

By October 12, 2022 1:05 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Clemson Insider is live from the 2022 ACC Tipoff at the Westin in Charlotte.

TCI went one-on-one for an interview with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell.

Check out our exclusive interview from the ACC Tipoff in the following video:

