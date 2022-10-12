Tuesday Tiger Talk: FSU Week

Fourth-ranked Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is preparing to travel to Tallahassee for Saturday’s primetime showdown against Florida State (4-2, 2-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Robert, Sam and Davis hit the TCI headquarters to preview the Atlantic Division matchup and give this week’s predictions.

