What We Heard from ACC Tipoff: Hunter Tyson

Clemson graduate senior Hunter Tyson spoke to The Clemson Insider on Wednesday at the 2022 ACC Tipoff at the Westin in Charlotte.

Tyson detailed what led him to the decision to return for a fifth season.

“Probably, several different reasons,” he said. “One thing would be the relationships I’ve built with my teammates and my coaches. Clemson is such a special place, and I was not quite ready to leave yet.”

Coming into his fifth season, Tyson has been a constant for the Tigers. After suffering a broken clavicle versus Florida State last season, the forward is looking to remain healthy and perform the best he can this season.

“I want to be the best here I can,” Tyson said. “We have a lot of young guys, but we also have some experience, and just try and do everything I can do to get the best out of everyone on the team and go as far as we can.”

Tyson, who scored double-figure points 13 times last season, has the experience and maturity to be a key leader for the Tigers.

Being a leader, Tyson is giving guidance to some younger players who may be stepping into more significant roles for the first time.

“Telling them that I’ve been through it and I know what you guys are going through,” Tyson said. “Being a freshman can be hard and your confidence can get low sometimes, but if you stick with it, it will be worth it in the end.”

Over the summer, the team went on a trip to France, which both junior guard Chase Hunter and Tyson regarded as important in building team morale and unity.

Tyson reflected on what that trip meant when it comes to building team culture.

“That trip was a surreal experience,” he said. “Not only was it great for basketball, but as far as the team, it really brought us closer together and I really think that will help us in the long run.”

It may be the trip to France and the overall excitement for the start of the season, but Tyson emphasized the team’s confidence and energy is at a high.

“The energy is really high,” he said. “We have a really good environment going on with the guys. Everyone’s really excited for practice every day and just trying to get better in every way possible. So, when the season comes, we will be ready.”

With the season opener versus The Citadel quickly approaching, Tyson is looking to hold onto each memory he makes with the team this season.

“Being able to spend every day with the guys,” he said. “We will [have] ups and downs together through the season and the experiences that we’ll share, that will last a lifetime.”

