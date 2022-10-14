Former Jaguar, current analyst breaks down film from Etienne's big game

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne had the most productive performance of his young NFL career this past Sunday.

Etienne was a bright spot in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, as he went over 100 all-purpose yards for the first time in his career.

The 2021 first-round draft pick totaled 114 yards on 13 touches, rushing for 71 yards on 10 carries and catching three passes for 43 yards in what was his fifth NFL game after he missed all of his rookie season a year ago due to a Lisfranc injury.

Jaguars analyst Jeff Lageman, who played defensive end for the Jags from 1995-98, broke down film from Etienne’s big game and took a look at a couple of his impressive runs against the Texans.

Check it out below in the following feature from the Jaguars:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

