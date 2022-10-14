Former Jaguar, current analyst breaks down film from Etienne's big game

Former Jaguar, current analyst breaks down film from Etienne's big game

Football

Former Jaguar, current analyst breaks down film from Etienne's big game

By October 14, 2022 7:22 am

By |

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne had the most productive performance of his young NFL career this past Sunday.

Etienne was a bright spot in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, as he went over 100 all-purpose yards for the first time in his career.

The 2021 first-round draft pick totaled 114 yards on 13 touches, rushing for 71 yards on 10 carries and catching three passes for 43 yards in what was his fifth NFL game after he missed all of his rookie season a year ago due to a Lisfranc injury.

Jaguars analyst Jeff Lageman, who played defensive end for the Jags from 1995-98, broke down film from Etienne’s big game and took a look at a couple of his impressive runs against the Texans.

Check it out below in the following feature from the Jaguars:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

 

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

27m

Explosive linebacker Trenton Simpson spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss Clemson’s defense, having a healthy lineup and how being back at full strength impacts the game this Saturday against Florida (…)

13hr

This past Monday, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei spoke with the media about the team’s anticipation and preparation for Florida State, his new confidence as a runner, and how he handles adversity (…)

reply
17hr

Clemson didn’t waste any time handing out a new 2023 offensive line offer after losing a commitment earlier on Thursday. The Tigers have offered four-star OL Spencer Fano from Provo, Utah. “I am extremely (…)

reply
21hr

Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season.  The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home