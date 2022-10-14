What We Heard: Brannon Spector

Clemson wide receiver Brannon Spector spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game versus Florida State.

After catching a 13-yard touchdown pass on Saturday, Spector was riding on the confidence that he has for not only himself but the entire chemistry of the offensive unit. Spector emphasized that D.J. throws a very unique ball, one that in Spector’s opinion mimics a pitch in baseball. It may be D.J.’s experience being a baseball player that contributes to the way he can throw hard passes downfield like we’ve seen this season.

“I think D.J. has a different approach to him,” he said. “I feel like the ball comes out higher. Trevor, I don’t really know, but D.J. is kind of up high. It’s almost like a pitcher, like a reliever or something.”

All season, the offense has been emphasizing confidence and preparation, but the wide receiver believes it’s those reps in practice that are translating the offensive success in the first six games of the season.

“It just comes with preparation and practice,” he said. “I feel like us just practicing every day and getting down each play, it all just kind of comes and it showed Saturday and two Saturdays ago.”

Even with a more dominant performance on offense this past week, D.J. had a lapse in judgment, throwing an interception early in the game. However, it’s how the offense bounced back right away that made the difference for the team. Spector believes Uiagalelei has transformed from last year, especially in how he deals with difficult situations as we saw on Saturday.

“I feel like D.J.’s whole approach this year is so much better,” he said. “I feel like he shaking back from adversity better and I feel like he’s able to pursue adversity a lot better in my opinion.”

Clemson has long been known for their talent at the wide receiver position. This year, there are many wide receivers that are making an impact on the field and coming up with big plays. Spector reflected on what it means for the offense when they know they can rotate receivers during the game.

“I do. I feel like it all helps,” he said. “Us all going in and staying fresh, that makes it really tough for teams to be able to handle us. It’s also just good for all of us to continue to grind off each other and learn from each other’s mistakes and then just go out there and execute.”

Spector believes the Clemson wide receiver room and its depth will be a threat as the season progresses.