Bart Boatwright's photo gallery: Clemson arrives at Doak Campbell Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Fourth-ranked Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) has arrived for its 7:30 p.m. game against Florida State (4-2, 2-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival for tonight’s Atlantic Division showdown: LINK.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!