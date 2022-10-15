Clemson answers FSU again

After Florida State used a long touchdown drive to take a 14-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter, fourth-ranked Clemson went on a long touchdown march of its own to tie the game on its ensuing possession.

DJ Uiagalelei threw his second touchdown pass of the game — a 7-yard connection with wide-open tight end Jake Briningstool — to even the score at the 8:19 mark of the second quarter.

The touchdown capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:36, a marathon march that answered FSU’s 15-play, 93-yard drive that lasted 6:50 and ended with a fourth-and-goal touchdown run by linebacker DJ Lundy.

On Clemson’s touchdown drive, the Tigers were able to convert a third-and-7, fourth-and-1 and third-and-4.