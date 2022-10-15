TCI Preview & Predictions: Clemson at Florida State

TCI Preview & Predictions: Clemson at Florida State

Football

TCI Preview & Predictions: Clemson at Florida State

By October 15, 2022 8:27 am

By |

Clemson battles Florida State Saturday night in a soldout Doak Campbell Stadium.  Will the Tigers continue the march to the CFP and take another step close to winning the Atlantic Division?

Robert, Davis and Sam preview the game and give this week’s predictions.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
11hr

Tonight we release the next episode of The Victory Lap. Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do this weekly show. Get a behind the scenes look (…)

14hr

Clemson wide receiver Brannon Spector spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game versus Florida State. After catching a 13-yard touchdown pass on Saturday, Spector was riding on the (…)

22hr

Explosive linebacker Trenton Simpson spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss Clemson’s defense, having a healthy lineup and how being back at full strength impacts the game this Saturday against Florida (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home