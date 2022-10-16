Major shakeup in top 10 in Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 7 of the season.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday night.

The Tigers were also previously ranked No. 5 in the Coaches Poll after Week 6.

Georgia is now No. 1 in the new Coaches Poll, while Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2 and Michigan moved up one spot to No. 3. Tennessee moved up four spots to No. 4.

Alabama dropped five spots to No. 6, while Ole Miss moved up two spots to No. 7, TCU moved up seven spots to No. 8, Oregon moved up two spots to No. 9 and UCLA moved up two spots to No. 10.

Against Florida State, Clemson scored 17 points in a two-minute span on either side of halftime to take command of the game. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who accounted for four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), led the Tigers on six consecutive scoring drives as they won their 13th consecutive game, and seventh in a row in the series against the Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC). Running back Will Shipley tallied a career-best 238 all-purpose yards (121 rushing, 48 receiving, 69 kickoff return) in leading the Tiger attack.

Defensively, Clemson allowed touchdowns on two of the first three drives before settling in and holding the Seminoles scoreless for its next six drives, which included three fourth-down stops. The Tigers tallied nine tackles for loss and a key strip-sack just before halftime that led to another score. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was credited with a career-best and team-season-high 13 tackles, while Jalyn Phillips had 11. Myles Murphy had six tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two sacks. After two games on the road, Clemson will return to Death Valley for its annual homecoming game when the Tigers face Syracuse this Saturday. The game is scheduled for noon on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 7 of the season below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas; No. 23 Baylor.

Others Receiving Votes

Louisiana State 51; Central Florida 33; Kansas 29; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; Texas-San Antonio 1.

