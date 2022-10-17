Eason asked if he can see a scenario where Bresee returns to Clemson next season

Clemson defensive tackles and defensive run game coach Nick Eason met with the media on Monday.

Eason spoke a lot about Bryan Bresee, who has been through a lot this season. The Tigers’ star defensive tackle returned to action in last Saturday’s game at Florida State after missing the previous two games with a medical issue that’s not football-related.

Of course, Bresee was also unavailable for the Louisiana Tech game on Sept. 17 following the passing of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, after her battle with brain cancer.

The Clemson family has wrapped its arms around Bresee, and the redshirt sophomore has gotten no shortage of support from his teammates, coaches and the university as a whole during what has certainly been a difficult period of time for him.

On Monday, Eason was asked if he can see a scenario where Bresee — widely projected as a top pick in next year’s NFL Draft — might need to be around his Clemson family again next year before he turns pro, in order to give him more time before he takes the next step in his life and football career.

“I think that’s hard to say at this point in time,” Eason said. “I think that the biggest thing for Bryan is just for him to be in the moment where he’s at right now. I mean, that’s not a conversation that we’ve had or even thought about.”

Eason added that Bresee’s focus right now is simply on Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Death Valley.

“Bryan is just thinking about trying to beat Syracuse right now,” Eason said. “Those conversations haven’t come about. We’ve got a long time before that comes, and we’re just trying to focus on Syracuse and beating Syracuse this week, and then after the season’s over with, I think we can have those conversations then. But right now, we’re just going to focus on being in the now. We’ve got a good football team in Syracuse that’s coming into our stadium this week.”

