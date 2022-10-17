ESPN analysts discuss Uiagalelei, Clemson's win over FSU

On ESPN’s College Football Final, show host Matt Barrie and analysts Joey Galloway and Sam Acho discussed DJ Uiagalelei and Clemson’s 34-28 victory over Florida State on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

On Clemson’s second possession, Uiagalelei avoided a sack, stepped up in the pocket and threw a 59-yard dime to Antonio Williams for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the night that tied the score at 7 apiece with 6:52 left in the first quarter.

“Florida State sends the blitz. Man-to-man coverage on the back end,” Galloway said. “DJ U just steps up, nice calmly goes down the field.”

Uiagalelei led Clemson on six consecutive scoring drives as the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) won their 13th consecutive game, and seventh in a row in the series against the Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC).

“The biggest thing about DJ U is that he’s just playing so much better — calm in the pocket, making great decisions, better protecting it,” Acho said.

Uiagalelei accounted for four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), was 15-of-23 through the air for 203 yards and picked up a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

“Every game, though, he’s got the one play, like how did he miss that guy,” Barrie said. “But then he does something brilliant, and then you just rely on this defense.”

Defensively, Clemson allowed touchdowns on two of the first three drives before settling in and holding the Seminoles scoreless for its next six drives, which included three fourth-down stops.

The Tigers tallied nine tackles for loss and a key strip-sack just before halftime that led to another score.

“This is where Florida State starts to fall apart, on that turnover,” Galloway said.

After two games on the road, Clemson will return to Memorial Stadium for its annual homecoming game when the Tigers face Syracuse this Saturday. The game is scheduled for noon on ABC.

“They have Syracuse next week at home in Death Valley. Should be fun,” Barrie said.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!