Recruits react to Clemson's big win over Florida State

After Clemson’s 34-28 win over Florida State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday night, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Clemson commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s latest win.

Here’s what some recruits had to say:

Clemson commit A.J. Hoffler. 2023 four-star defensive end, Woodward Academy (College Park, Ga.): “Not too surprised we won. It’s what I expect on a week-to-week basis and the d-line continues to keep dominating the opposing o-line which is getting me real excited to get up there and be a part of it!”

Clemson commit Branden Strozier, 2023 four-star cornerback, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.): “It was a great game in my opinion, for them to come play in an environment like that and make the plays that they did was really big.”

Khalil Barnes, 2023 three-star defensive back, North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.): “Very impressive. Never seems like Clemson loses their cool. Always poised and they played against the refs tonight too, so that’s a huge win.

Adonis McDaniel, 2023 wide receiver, Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.): “Honestly, was a great game. Glad we pulled it out and got the W. Everybody was making plays, which helps the team in different situations. Some might have made the best plays but made the play the team needed. It was also good to see my guy (freshman wide receiver) Antonio (Williams) get in the box again for a touchdown last night. It’s always good to see S.C. ballers making plays at the next level, like how (Tennesee WR) Jaylin Hyatt had a big game last night — that’s what we need. I feel like people like them are going to help draw more attention for us athletes in South Carolina.”

Sammy Brown, 2024 five-star linebacker, Jefferson (Ga.): “I thought that the offense and defense played great. Maybe let up a little at the end, but a W is a W. Great to go into their house and silence them!”

Wendell Gregory, 2024 four-star linebacker, Walton (Marietta, Ga.): “Win was electric. Amazing team win.”

Alex Taylor, 2024 four-star wide receiver, Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.): “Offense looked really great, slowed down in the second half but still looked good, and defense played alright but getting all the guys healthy in the next weeks they should be back to one of the best in the nation, but D.J. (Uiagalelei) looked sharp and very confident.”

Fletcher Westphal, 2024 four-star offensive lineman, Tuscarora (Leesburg, Va.): “I didn’t see the game, but I’m not surprised by the win. Looking at the score looks like Florida State put up a good fight

Ian Flynt, 2024 three-star tight end, Taylor (Katy, TX.): “It was good to see them continue on that winning streak, just steam-rolling everyone. What was cool to see was (sophomore running back) Will Shipleyu continually doing his thing and also getting to see the offense continually using (senior tight end) Davis Allen as a vertical weapon.”

Blake Frazier, 2024 offensive lineman, Vandegrift (Austin, TX.): “It was a great game. Lots of back and forth between the teams, but Will Shipley had an amazing game and the offense as a whole just dominated. Excited to see what they can do next week against Syracuse.”

Israel Boyce,2024 defensive back, Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.): “It was a great win both offense and defense started to click after halftime. It was a little shaky in the first half but I knew they were going to come out the next half locked in.”

Cortez Smith, 2025 offensive lineman, Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.): “I thought it was an awesome win!! They kept fighting and continued to play hard!! I love it!!!”

Julian Lewis, 2026 quarterback, Carrolton (Ga.): “That was my first time seeing Clemson on the road. Impressed by how they competed and their toughness on offense.”

