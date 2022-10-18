Owens back with Tigers after FSU visit reinforces how different Clemson is

Clemson has regained a verbal commitment for its 2023 recruiting class.

After decommitting from the Tigers last week, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens has opted to jump back on board with Dabo Swinney’s program.

On Tuesday, Owens (6-6, 350) announced his decision to re-commit to Clemson.

“After a long time of thinking, praying and reconsidering my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University,” Owens wrote in a Twitter post. “I want to thank the clemson coaching staff and my fellow teammates for sticking beside me through this and also i want to thank everyone for reaching out to my family and I through this process but with that being said I’m 1000% ALLIN #GOTIGERS”

Owens originally committed to the Tigers on July 5 of this year before withdrawing his verbal pledge last week.

Owens told The Clemson Insider in a message last Thursday that it was a decision he made in the best interest of himself and his family.

“I love my family to death and I stick beside them just how they would me,” he said.

After walking back his pledge from Swinney’s program, Owens made an unofficial visit to Florida State this past weekend, and we can tell you his time in Tallahassee reinforced how different Clemson is.

Owens obviously had a change of heart regarding his decommitment decision and wanted to get back in the fold with the Tigers. Swinney then had a decision to make, and of course, it appears any wounds that might’ve existed have now been healed.

Clemson extended an offer to Owens after he attended the Tigers’ junior day in early March. He was back on campus to watch Clemson’s first scrimmage of the spring at Memorial Stadium on March 30, then returned to Tiger Town for an official visit from June 3-5. He was also on campus to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

Owens is ranked as high as the No. 121 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the nation’s No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 10 prospect from the Peach State regardless of position.

He lists more than 30 total offers, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee and Southern Cal.

Owens is planning to be an early enrollee.

Feels great to be back can’t wait to be home in January #ALLIN🐅 pic.twitter.com/hcyhUupx5Z — Zechariah”FLAPJACK” Owens (@fl6pjack) October 18, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!