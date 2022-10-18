Swinney updates Thomas' status after extended snaps

Xavier Thomas played his most extended snaps of the season Saturday in Clemson’s win over Florida State.

It was just the second game for the Tigers’ veteran defensive end, who missed the first five after undergoing surgery on the broken foot he sustained during preseason camp. After playing just six snaps in his debut against Boston College a week earlier, Thomas logged 32 snaps against the Seminoles, finishing with two tackles.

Thomas had to come out of the game late because of some discomfort, though he said leading up to the game that the soreness he feels comes with the healing he’s doing after having a screw inserted into his fifth metatarsal.

“He was a little sore as you’d expect, but he’s doing good,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. “He’s on track. He’s healing as he goes more and more.”

Swinney said it’s different situation than that of one of his former running backs, C.J. Spiller, who played through turf toe for most of the 2009 season.

“Certainly (Thomas) was sore, but we’ve got him on a plan with how we practice him and get him ready week in and week out,” Swinney said. “I think you’ll see him continue to see him get better and better as he goes throughout the latter half of the season.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!