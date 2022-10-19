Packer almost throws up watching College GameDay

Mark Packer was “mortified” watching ESPN’s College GameDay show this past Saturday when they talked about Clemson and asked this question about the Tigers.

“College GameDay – and I love those guys – had a topic, ‘Is Clemson a contender?’ And I about fell off the couch going, what are you talking about?” Packer said this week on ACC PM on ACC Network.

“Are they a contender? Of course they’re a contender. Number one, they’re undefeated. Other than Alabama, nobody on the planet Earth has had more success in the College Football Playoff era than Clemson. They’re unbeaten. They’re the only team in the top 15 that’s got a pair of top-15 wins, and that was a topic on College GameDay Saturday, and I almost wanted to throw up, thinking oh I’m sorry, if that was an SEC school, are we having this conversation? No, we’re not.”

Packer pointed out a stat that Clemson has four true conference road wins, and the only other school in the conference that’s been able to pull off multiple road wins so far is North Carolina with two.

“And then I give you this stat about being able to win on the road, and they’re, by the way, in a division, in the Atlantic Division, that’s based on the rankings, as good as anybody,” Packer said. “There’s always three or four teams in the top 25. It’s ridiculous.”

“Sometimes the narrative, you wonder what in the world is the agenda by some people?” he added. “That was ridiculous this weekend.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!