Tigers talk about the challenges Syracuse's offense presents

Clemson’s defense is up for a big test this Saturday versus an undefeated Syracuse team. Led by junior quarterback Garrett Shrader, the Orange are riding high on confidence after a dominant victory over NC State.

Members of Clemson’s defense spoke Monday about what particular challenges Shrader and star running back Sean Tucker present to the Tigers’ defense, which is looking to level up this week after having a tough time stopping the run game of Florida State.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones shared what he believes are the assets of Syracuse’s offense.

“They have a great backfield,” Jones said. “Their quarterback is tough. Their running backs are tough. They have receivers that can make plays. It’s going to be a hard-fought game.”

Time and time again, the players talked about the effectiveness of Syracuse’s run game. The running back unit is led by the sophomore Tucker, who has 644 rushing yards, six touchdowns and an average of 5.2 yards per carry this season.

Defensive tackles coach/defensive run game coordinator Nick Eason knows Tucker is a dominant force in the Syracuse offense.

“He’s the best back we see this year,” Eason said. “He does a lot of great things. He’s got great vision. He can break tackles. He can run, running outside, running inside, and he can catch it out the backfield. So, it will be a huge challenge for us this week.”

Tucker, who scored a late 25-yard rushing touchdown in the win over NC State, has the ability to utilize his speed and his vision to evade defenders and move the ball downfield for the Orange.

However, Tucker is not the only star of Syracuse’s offense. Shrader has proven to be dynamic for the Orange as well.

With 1,434 yards passing and 12 touchdowns against only three interceptions this season, Shrader is coming into Death Valley with a high level of confidence. It’s not just his passing game that makes him a successful quarterback, but also his ability to run with a high level of physicality. He has 300 rushing yards and five scores on the ground this season as well.

Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips shared what he believes makes Shrader’s run game a threat to the Tigers’ defense.

“He’s a great quarterback and he likes to use his speed, so we need to match him route to route throughout the play,” Phillips said. “We really have to contain him. He’s a really good quarterback, so it’s going to be a good challenge this week.”

“He’s very physical, so we know we are going to have to tackle him,” Phillips added, “because we know he’s not going to slide.”

With the talent of both Shrader and Tucker on offense, the Clemson defense will be up for a true test when it comes to how effective it can be in stopping the run game and pressuring the quarterback.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!