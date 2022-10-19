Watch: Week 6 highlights from NFL Tigers

Football

By October 19, 2022 9:54 am

A bunch of former Clemson standouts balled out in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Check out highlights from some NFL Tigers — including Dexter Lawrence, Shaq Lawson, Travis Etienne, Christian Wilkins, A.J. Terrell, Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, Amari Rodgers, DeShawn Williams and Trevor Lawrence — in the following video from Clemson Football:

