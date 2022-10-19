With Jones back, Swinney asked about this freshman corner's role moving forward

Clemson freshman cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. has been pressed into duty this season while filling in for senior corner Sheridan Jones, who suffered a stinger in the Louisiana Tech game on Sept. 17 and missed the next three games before returning this past Saturday at Florida State and playing 79 snaps against the Seminoles.

In the three games Jones was unavailable, Pride saw 51 snaps of action at Wake Forest, 61 snaps vs. NC State and 42 in his first career start at Boston College before getting only two snaps at FSU last week upon Jones’ return to the lineup.

During his post-practice media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked what he thinks Pride’s role will be moving forward with Jones back.

“He’ll continue to get opportunity to play and just keep getting better,” Swinney said. “It’s just nice to have a guy that’s got a lot of experience. Toriano is a great young talent, but he doesn’t have the same type of experience as a guy like Sheridan. But you’ll continue to see him play, and stay ready.”

After making his collegiate debut in the season opener against Georgia Tech, Pride recorded two tackles vs. Furman, added a tackle and three pass breakups vs. Louisiana Tech and then made three tackles at Wake Forest. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder posted six tackles and his first career interception vs. NC State and contributed three tackles at Boston College.

A Missouri native who finished his prep career in Illinois and became one of the nation’s top corners, Pride enrolled at Clemson in January. He was a national top-40 prospect according to 247Sports, which rated him No. 39 overall, sixth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in Missouri.