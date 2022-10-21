What We Heard: Will Shipley

Clemson star running back Will Shipley spoke to the media on Monday to review the game against Florida State last weekend and preview Saturday’s game against undefeated Syracuse.

The press conference was kicked off by a reporter mentioning head coach Dabo Swinney’s praise regarding Shipley setting the tone for the second half of the game last weekend with a massive kick return.

When Shipley was asked how rewarding that play was for him, he noted that “it was awesome.”

“To have a huge play and for us to score the very next play was a great start to the half and [gave us] the momentum we needed,” he said.

Not only is Swinney on board with Shipley being the return man, but Shipley also seems to be a fan of playing a little special teams as well.

“Any time I get to return a kick, I think there’s an opportunity for it to be an explosive play,” he said. “Any chance I get the ball in my hands, I’m going to be happy.”

Being in a position where he can elicit a momentum shift has been a true test of his character, as Shipley is the type of player who likes to elevate the energy and be a difference maker on and off the field.

One of the reporters touched on the observation that Shipley seems to get mentally and physically stronger throughout the duration of the game. When asked if Shipley feels this way too, he agreed 100%.

“I think a big reason for that [increased strength] is because I understand the game of football,” he said. “When I get out there, I know certain defenses are going to be playing me in different ways, so I get out there and am able to [feel things out] throughout the first quarter. I can get a good idea of what they are doing, how they are playing me, different ways I can exploit that, talk with (running backs) coach (C.J.) Spiller and the other running backs about it, and then I’m able to implement that throughout the rest of the game and pick up other pieces that they are throwing at me.”

With Spiller continuously harping on Shipley’s top-notch IQ and his ability to make smart decisions in crucial situations, it is no surprise that Shipley has seen so much success seeing through the defense of Clemson’s opponents and finding those holes to run through.

When it comes to physical strength, Shipley gave credit to Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Joey Batson and the rest of the strength and conditioning staff for helping him get to the position where he is now.

“I just do what they tell me to do and a little bit extra,” he said. “Our motto around here is ‘one more,’ so I just try to carry that out to the fullest and be the best that I can be.”

Seeing Clemson’s offense hit a full 180 when it comes to its confidence and execution has been exciting for spectators and fans to witness, but for Shipley, it has been even more rewarding to see this transition unfold firsthand.

“We feel great — we feel like if we can continue to prepare the way we have and we continue to stick to the plan and do what we’re told to do, then we are very confident on what we can do on Saturday,” he said.

Shipley noted the chemistry they have built as an offense has allowed them to reach a ceiling that they weren’t able to last year and perform to their fullest potential.

This Saturday, Shipley will not be the only threat in the running back department. On the other side of the gridiron, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has been smashing records and hijacking headlines, as he has been a key contributor to Syracuse’s 6-0 record this season.

When Shipley was asked about Tucker, he said, “He’s an absolute stud — I have a lot of respect for that guy. I’m excited to compete against him on Saturday, but there’s definitely the competitor in me that wants to edge him out.”

With Clemson being on the road the past two weekends, one reporter asked Shipley how he feels to be back in The Valley for a big matchup this weekend.

“It’s a relief,” he said. “I feel like we’ve been on the road for a lot of important games so far this year. To be 4-0 on the road is a huge deal for us, and to be able to carry [that momentum] back to The Valley to such a great fan base is going to be such a great experience.”

With two of the last nine undefeated teams in college football going head-to-head in Death Valley for Homecoming weekend, Shipley and the rest of Clemson’s offense will hope to bring their confidence and chemistry on Saturday to advance the Tigers’ record to 8-0 and keep the undefeated streak alive.