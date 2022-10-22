3 keys to a Clemson win against Syracuse

Clemson will return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a matchup of ACC ranked unbeatens with Syracuse. A win would give the Tigers the designation of the Atlantic Division’s lone unbeaten and keep them in control of their own destiny within the conference heading into the final third of the regular-season slate.

What does Clemson need to do to ensure that happens? Here are three keys:

Make Syracuse one-dimensional

This will be much easier said than done against Sean Tucker, the second-leading rusher in the ACC. Tucker is one of the few running backs that’s had success against Clemson of late, going for more than 150 yards on the ground in last year’s meeting.

He’s running behind a veteran, experienced offensive line, and it’s not just Tucker that Clemson has to worry about in the running game. Quarterback Garrett Shrader is still very much a threat with his legs as the Orange’s second-leading rusher, so Clemson will have to do a much better all-around job than it did last week against Florida State when it allowed a season-high 206 rushing yards.

But until proven otherwise, let’s call that an outlier for the nation’s fourth-ranked run defense. Clemson has shut down plenty of other run games that had been producing at a high level before facing the Tigers, so it’s not out of the question that Clemson can make life difficult for Tucker and company, especially at home, where the Tigers are yielding fewer than 60 yards a game on the ground.

Shrader has also been arguably the most improved passer in the ACC this season with a completion rate hovering right at 70%. What’s the best way to make a comfortable quarterback uncomfortable? Apply pressure, something Clemson can do more of if it can take the balance out of the Orange’s offensive attack and force Syracuse into passing downs more often than not.

Case in point: Syracuse has rushed for less than 125 yards just once this season, and Shrader has attempted more than 29 passes just once. Not coincidentally, those happened in the same game when Virginia held the Orange to 75 rushing yards and forced Shrader to throw the ball 33 times back on Sept. 23. That also just happened to be the closest call Syracuse has had so far – a 22-20 nail-biter at home.

The more Shrader drops back to pass, the better for Clemson. But the Tigers will have to force the Orange’s hand in that regard.

Continue seeing red

Clemson continues to be one of the nation’s best red-zone offenses. This week, though, figures to put the Tigers’ short-field execution to the ultimate test.

After going 3 for 3 inside Florida State’s 20-yard line last week, the Tigers are one of just three FBS teams that has scored points on all of its red-zone trips this season, and they’re the only one to do so with at least 35 opportunities. The majority of those scores – 74.2% to be exact – have been touchdowns. Clemson has only had to settle for nine field goals in the red zone.

Syracuse will counter with the best red-zone defense Clemson has seen all season.

In fact, the Orange have allowed just six red-zone touchdowns through their first six games. Part of the reason is Syracuse has often kept teams from getting there in the first place, having only defended 12 red-zone possessions all season. Opponents have come up empty on three of those trips as Syracuse is allowing just 3.7 points per red-zone possession, which ranks in the top 15 nationally.

Something’s got to give Saturday. And if Clemson’s offense wants it to be Syracuse’s defense, crisp execution at every part of the field will be vital.

Draw even (or better) with turnovers

Clemson has also been one of the better teams in the country at holding onto the ball. In three of their last four games, the Tigers have played turnover-free football. It’s contributed to a plus-8 turnover margin on the season, which ranks third in the ACC and 10th nationally.

The Tigers have coughed up possession just five times this season, a continuation of solid ball security over the last year. Clemson has either won the turnover margin or finished even in 11 straight games dating back to last season. The last time they lost it? Last November against Louisville, a game the Tigers still found a way to win.

Not losing the turnover margin has made Clemson virtually unbeatable during Dabo Swinney’s 15-year tenure as head coach. The Tigers have lost just six times during that span when they’ve won the turnover battle.

If they can do it again against a Syracuse team that’s forced just nine turnovers this season, they would have to like their chances.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!