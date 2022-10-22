Clemson strikes first against Syracuse

Following a fourth-down stop on defense, fifth-ranked Clemson’s offense went right down the field for the first score of today’s top-15 matchup against No. 14 Syracuse at Death Valley.

Running back Will Shipley ran for a 1-yard touchdown, his ninth touchdown of the season, to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 8:09 left in the first quarter.

Tight end Davis Allen helped kick-start the drive with a 41-yard reception from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei on Clemson’s first offensive play. Allen then helped pave the way for Shipley’s score by getting good push on a block.

It was an seven-play, 71-yard drive that took 2:46. It followed Ruke Orhorhoro’s batted ball on fourth-and-3 on Syracuse’s opening possession that resulted in a turnover on downs.

