In-state QB excited to experience 'the highest level of college football' at Clemson this weekend

A Palmetto State quarterback will be making the trip up from the lower part of the state to visit Clemson for its latest top 25 matchup versus Syracuse in Death Valley this weekend.

2026 standout quarterback Josiah Oxendine, who hails from Dillon High School in Dillon (SC), confirmed that he would be among the many recruits in attendance for the Tiger’s homecoming matchup on Saturday.

Oxendine spoke with The Clemson Insider prior to his visit this weekend and shared his thoughts on what sets Clemson’s program apart from the rest.

“The tradition Coach Swinney has built does not go unnoticed,” Oxendine told The Clemson Insider. “The fan base is passionate, too. But for me it’s the platform to compete at the highest level of college football. I want that opportunity.”

Clemson’s winning tradition coupled with the high level of competition present within the program is what continues to draw the South Carolina native’s gaze back to the Tigers, an experience Oxendine hopes to get a glimpse of when he steps foot in Death Valley this weekend.

“I am looking forward to meeting some of the coaches and watching the QBs go through their pregame process and perform at the highest level,” Oxendine said. “Also, I’m looking forward to enjoying the overall atmosphere of game day at Clemson.”

The 6-foot, 175-pound freshman has already garnered offers from Akron, Georgia State, Marshall and Pittsburgh this fall and hopes to make solid connections with the Tigers coaching staff this weekend.

“Coach Thomas Austin was at our game last Friday night at Dillon High School,” Oxendine told TCI. “I may get a chance to connect with him, but not sure. But definitely would like to connect with Coach Streeter and any other members of the coaching staff/recruiting department.”

